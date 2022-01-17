Kanye West rather infamously threw his ex-girlfriend, Amber Rose, under the bus when he started dating Kim Kardashian. In a heinous display of misogyny, he said in an interview on The Breakfast Club that he had to “take 30 showers” before getting with Kim, implying that his ex was somehow gross or dirty. Amber defended herself to the max at the time, and eventually turned her anger about the incident into an event called the Slutwalk, where thousands of women march to combat gender issues like victim blaming, double standards within sexuality, and abuse against sex workers.

@kanyewest I'll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they're done with u. — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) February 20, 2015

At the time, Amber was so upset she predicted that Kanye was going to have a rough time with the Kardashians eventually. In a tweet from October 2015 she wrote: “@kanyewest I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u,” getting a jab in at the family with a clever pun as well. But now that her prediction has all but come true, Amber is definitely not siding with Kanye. Even if her fans were gleeful as drama unfolded between Kanye and his ex over their daughter’s birthday party, Amber chastised her followers for glorying in their pain. In fact, she said in an Instagram story this weekend that she regrets the tweet and has no ill will toward the Kardashians at all. She’s definitely taking the high road this time.

“Man f*ck that old ass tweet. I never got an apology for his “30 showers” comment but f*ck it. I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against slut-shaming so something amazing came out of it. Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either. Sh*t was old and immature of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made. Moving forward… Learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family’s, life is hard enough right for nor a lot of ppl. I just wanna spread love and positivity – Muva.”

All this is just a reminder for everyone that Amber has been the best role model all along.