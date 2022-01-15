Kanye West held a rare Instagram Live session on Saturday. It wasn’t to play new music. It was so he could air his frustrations after he claimed that he wasn’t allowed to attend the birthday party for his and Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West, who turned 4 years old on Saturday. “Wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” Kanye said during the livestream. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. There’s nothing legal. They’re saying these are the kind of games that are being played. This the kind of thing that has really affected my health for the longest.”

He continued, “I’m just not playing, I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m being the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father and I’m not finna let this happen. We gon’ be in real-time with this right here. Chicago, happy birthday. I love you.”

He then explained why he went public with the situation. “I’m just putting this online ’cause I need y’all support,” he said. “I done called Kim, text the nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party, right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

After the livestream, it seems that someone in Kim’s camp sent the address to him, as he was later spotted at the party. An image that was posted by the Twitter account @TeamKanyeDaily shows the rapper speaking with Kris Jenner at the event.