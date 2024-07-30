Brat Summer continues. Charli XCX’s new album Brat has been the moment and the movement for summer 2024, and it’s so popular that seemingly everyone is hopping on the wave.

That includes Portland rapper Aminé, who cheekily remixed Charli’s Brat single “360” as “360.5,” winking toward his own mixtape history. You may remember that between albums, he released a pair of tapes, ONEPOINTFIVE and TWOPOINTFIVE to work out new directions for his music between Good For You, Limbo, and Kaytraminé.

Contrary to what the “.5” in the title may suggest, though, Aminé doesn’t half-ass this release, pairing it with a simple but smooth video shot during a recent trip to Italian island, Ischia. Hanging out on a balcony overlooking the water, Aminé raps directly into the camera, while Y2K-style Photoshop edits and emojis illustrate his punchlines.

Next up for Aminé is his inaugural The Best Day Ever festival, which BADBADNOTGOOD, Karrahbooo, Kaytrandada, Rayvyn Lenae, Toro Y Moi, and more. Meanwhile, Charli has seen her new album and its accompanying slang adopted by none other than presumptive Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, even as Charli herself has expressed an interest in “flex[ing] my creative muscles on other areas.” We can’t wait to find out what those might be, but for the foreseeable future, the Brat era is in full effect.

Watch Aminé’s video for “360.5” above.