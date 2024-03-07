SZA, Nicki Minaj, And Chris Brown Will Headline Dreamville Festival’s 2024 Lineup

After months of anticipation, Dreamville Festival has announced its 2024 lineup. The festival, which will take place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, will be headlined by SZA, Nicki Minaj, and Chris Brown, with performances from Amaarae, Domani, Jeezy, Jeremih, Key Glock, Lil Yachty, Monica, Muni Long, Rae Sremmurd, Rema, ScHoolboy Q, Sexyy Red (who has been appearing on a lot of unexpected festival lineups lately), Teezo Touchdown, and TiaCorine.

Naturally, J. Cole, Bas, Cozz, Earthgang, JID, Lute, and Omen are also billed. Curiously, Ari Lennox doesn’t appear on the flyer, which hopefully means she’s busy working on her follow-up to Age/Sex/Location.

According to the press release, two-day GA tickets are now on sale in limited quantities, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the festival’s official charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy. You can find more information at DreamvilleFest.com.

See below for the full lineup.