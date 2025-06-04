Aminé has announced the lineup for the 2025 Best Day Ever Festival, which features Smino, Thundercat, and Zack Fox. The Portland rapper’s homebrew festival returns to Edgefield Lawn September 13 and 14 for its second iteration with another set of his favorite acts. Aminé himself will be performing, of course, while the lineup is rounded out by Amaarae, chlothegod, MIKE, and SoundsByDontā. Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, June 6th, at 10 AM PT. You can find more information here.

The first Best Day Ever Festival took place in 2024 with BADBADNOTGOOD, Karrahbooo, Kaytranada, MadisonLST, Ravyn Lenae, Toro y Moi, and 3WayHeff. Apparently it was enough of a success to warrant another go-round, so perhaps it’ll end up being Portland’s answer to Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in a few years.

The festival will also mark the beginning of Aminé’s Tour De Dance supporting his new album, 13 Months Of Sunshine. You can see the dates for that below.

9/13 – Portland, OR @ The Best Day Ever Festival

9/14 – Portland, OR @ The Best Day Ever Festival

9/16 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater #

9/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic #

9/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

9/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #

9/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues #

9/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall #

9/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

9/27 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #

9/29 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom #

9/30 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater #

10/2 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works #

10/3 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy &

10/5 – New York, NY @ Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage &

10/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia &

10/7 – Washington, DC @ Echostage &

10/8 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway &

10/10 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY &

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY &

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS &

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed &

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit &

10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club &

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis &

+With Lido

=With Sango

%With Tommy Gold

^With Niko B