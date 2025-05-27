Portland rapper Aminé just released his third solo album, 13 Months Of Sunshine, inspired by his Ethiopian heritage. Supported by singles “Familiar,” “Arc de Triomphe,” and “Vacay,” the album is named after the longtime motto of the Ethiopian tourism industry. And now, Aminé looks to bring that philosophy to the world, extending the summer sunshine right into the back half of 2025 with his 13 Months Of Sunshine tour. Starting just days after his own Best Day Ever Festival in September, Aminé will hit 22 cities in North America before hopping the pond for a run of shows in the UK and EU in November.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 30 at 9am local time, with artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 28 at 7am local time. You can sign up for the pre-sale and find more info at aminemusic.com. See below for the dates.

9/13 – Portland, OR @ The Best Day Ever Festival

9/14 – Portland, OR @ The Best Day Ever Festival

9/16 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater #

9/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic #

9/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

9/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #

9/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues #

9/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall #

9/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

9/27 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #

9/29 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom #

9/30 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater #

10/2 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works #

10/3 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy &

10/5 – New York, NY @ Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage &

10/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia &

10/7 – Washington, DC @ Echostage &

10/8 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway &

10/10 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY &

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY &

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS &

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed &

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit &

10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club &

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis &

11/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre %

11/28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma %

11/30 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel %

12/2 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester %

12/3 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton %

12/5 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457 ^

12/7 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja ^

12/9 – Frankfurt, DE @ ZOOM Frankfurt ^

12/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36 ^

12/11 – Luxembourg, LU @ den Atelier ^

12/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max ^

12/14 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt ^

12/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max ^

12/16 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall ^

12/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkonersalen ^

12/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan ^

+With Lido

=With Sango

%With Tommy Gold

^With Niko B