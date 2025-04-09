Every year, new recordings are added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry for the preservation of “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” sound recordings reflecting life in the United States.

This year, a trio of Brits headline the entries, including Amy Winehouse‘s 2006 album Back To Black, Sir Elton John‘s 1973 double album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and Brian Eno‘s Microsoft Windows 95 startup chime.

Also included: the Hamilton original cast album, Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman,” Mary J. Blige’s My Life, Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew, Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle,” Tracy Chapman, a 1913 recording of “Aloha ‘Oe,” and even the Minecraft: Volume Alpha soundtrack (appropriate, what with the movie hitting theaters last week).

Non-songs/albums selected for preservation include 1960 World Series’ Game 7 radio broadcast and music historian Harry Urata’s field recordings of Japanese immigrants in Hawaii’s sugar plantations singing traditional folk songs (Holehole bushi).

In a press release, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said, “These are the sounds of America – our wide-ranging history and culture. The National Recording Registry is our evolving nation’s playlist. The Library of Congress is proud and honored to select these audio treasures worthy of preservation, including iconic music across a variety of genres, field recordings, sports history, and even the sounds of our daily lives with technology.”

It’s nice to know that at least one art of the government still works the way it should. We need to enjoy this, before those dorks in the White House bring their slash-and-burn tactics to the Library and the only thing left in there is Hitler speeches.