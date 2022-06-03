Mark Ronson Shares Amy Winehouse’s Raw ‘Back To Black’ Vocals On TikTok

TikTok is truly the gift that keeps on giving. For every goofy dance or pointless challenge or oddball meme that’ll make you consider giving up on society, throwing away your phone, and moving to the wilderness to live off the land unencumbered by the society that creates such foolishness, there’s at least one magic moment that makes everything worth it. Today, that moment was provided by superproducer Mark Ronson, who used the ability to engage with his fans (a truly criminal mere 100,000) to offer a tiny glimpse of the late Amy Winehouse‘s genius musical process.

After introducing himself and explaining who he is — because TikTok is made up of mostly teens who wouldn’t really know, I guess — Ronson details how he wrote some of Winehouse’s most iconic songs, including “Back To Black.” “Amy came to my studio,” he begins. “And when we met for the first time, I instantly loved her. She played me all this great ’60s music and she left and I got very inspired and I came up with this piano.” After playing the chords from the song, Ronson then shares Amy’s raw vocals, which she sang after “scribbling” out the lyrics one room over after hearing the tune. Check out the videos below.