Fred Again.. and Four Tet’s epic last-minute performance at Coachella, along with Skrillex, was a preview of a much more extensive collaboration. In fact, according to a series of tweets posted by Four Tet, fans should expect a new joint project from Fred Again.. and Brian Eno to drop on Tet’s record label as soon as this Friday.

Taking to the social media platform, Four Tet kicked off the informal announcement, writing, “The album Secret Life by Fred again and Brian Eno is coming out on my label, Text Records, on Friday.”

Tet followed up on his initial tweet by sharing what he claims to be the official album cover.

this is the artwork pic.twitter.com/QykbwxfHzV — Four Tet (@FourTet) May 2, 2023

it is the most beautiful album of 2023 — Four Tet (@FourTet) May 2, 2023

As for what fans should expect from the musical collide, not much is known at this time. However, again according to Four Tet, the public is in for a special treat. “It is the most beautiful album of 2023,” tweeted Tet.

Although neither Fred Again.. nor Brian Eno has released a formal statement surrounding the news. But Fred Again.. did retweet Tet’s first tweet that revealed the collaboration is coming soon. Other than that, fans are just going to have to hold out.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.