SNL50: Homecoming Concert was filled with viral moments. However, Ana Gasteyer and Will Ferrell comedic cover of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” was probably the most discussed performance. But according to Ana Gasteyer, the set was closed to being scrapped.

During an interview with People, Gasteyer revealed that they felt conflicted about singing the controversial chart-topping diss track against Drake.

“We went back and forth,” she said. “We were like… it’s song of the year, obviously. The thing about the Culps is they’re just trying to stay current and they want to reach their students where they are. So, song of the year.”

She continued: “And we always kind of start with the premise, which is Valentine’s Day and love, and then naturally, because of the feuding, it was sort of like, you have to have the contrast. So, it was just fun to write and ridiculous.”

Although Drake probably isn’t a fan of the set users online certainly were.

“I didn’t know how much I wanted to see this until it came true before my eyes,” wrote one user.

“I think Drake would have indeed turned the tv off at this point,” joked another.

The SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert is exclusively available on Peacock. Find more information here.