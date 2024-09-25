With the season premiere of SNL‘s 50th season approaching, The Los Angeles Times asked a bunch of famous folks, some involved with the show and some not, to name their favorite sketches of all-time. There was a lot of love for “More Cowbell,” including from “Let It Go” songwriters Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (“The commitment every single person has to that sketch, except for maybe Jimmy Fallon”) and actor Jude Law. But one of the people who made “More Cowbell” an all-timer had a different answer.

Will Ferrell went with “Fred Garvin: Male Prostitute,” a season 4 sketch starring Dan Aykroyd as, well, a male prostitute named Fred Garvin.

“He was a male prostitute, and he never could get to any [sex acts] because would do these poses, and as he started to undress he had this series of — he had a hernia belt he had to undo. It was so elaborate,” the Will & Harper star said. “This is early days. I’m still so little [when it aired] that I don’t even know [what it’s about], but the way he said it — it was way over my head but so funny at the same time. That’s one that sticks with me to this day.”

You can watch the sketch below.

SNL season 50 premieres this Saturday, September 28, with host Jean Smart and musical guest Jelly Roll. Just imagine Deborah Vance saying “Jelly Roll.” Go on. It’s fun.

(Via The Los Angeles Times)