Drake’s latest collaborative album with PartyNextDoor has thrust him back in the music conversation. However, the “Gimme A Hug” rapper just can’t seem to shake another track directly inspired by him.

Yesterday (February 14), the chart-topping Drake diss “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar was featured in a rather hilarious way during SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert. Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer fought back laughter as they performed a comedic cover of “Not Like Us” at Radio City Music Hall.

As Marty Culp (Ferrell) and Bobbi Mohan-Culp (Gasteyer) the actors made the sold out crowd erupt into laughter. User online were equally tickled by their creative take on the stinging hit track.

“Didn’t know ‘Not Like Us’ had legs like this. At this rate it’ll still be playing next Christmas (2026) 😂,” wrote one user.

“I didn’t know how much I wanted to see this until it came true before my eyes,” penned another.

“[Drake is] bout’ to sue SNL now too ☠️,” joked one user referring to Drake’s defamation lawsuit against UMG.

Drake has not publicly reacted to the performance. But supporters believe he will soon, given his past working relationship with Will Ferrell.

The SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert is exclusively available on Peacock. Find more information here.