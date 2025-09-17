A remake of Anaconda was always going to be a tough sell, but the new trailer released by Sony today buys a lot of goodwill. Firstly, there’s Jack Black and Paul Rudd throwing a genial comedic take on the cheesy VHS cult horror classic, and then there’s the trailer’s subtle use of Nicki Minaj’s monster 2014 hit “Anaconda.”

Rather than playing the track outright, the trailer pushes a symphonic version of its thumping bassline throughout, sprinkling in that iconic sample of Sir Mix-A-Lot’s declaration about his own “anaconda.” Nicki’s voice never even pops up, but “Anaconda” is unmistakable. It may not be Nicki’s favorite song of hers, but she probably feels pretty good knowing the raunchy rap classic was more or less mandatory in this case.

These days, plenty of folks have complaints about the glut of movie remakes currently filling theaters (conveniently ignoring how many great original pictures there are at both the box office and the streamers). But sometimes, a truly clever spin on the formula comes along that should satisfy even the most curmudgeonly moviegoer.

So it is for Anaconda, the tongue-in-cheek remake of the 1997 schlock monster movie starring Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube. The new film — which has been in the works since 2020 — takes a slick angle on the snaky B-movie, which is broken down pretty well in the studio synopsis:

Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie: the cinematic “classic” Anaconda. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed.

You can watch the Anaconda trailer above.

Anaconda is due in theaters on 12/25 through Sony Pictures Entertainment.