Nicki Minaj Wishes She Never Recorded Some Of Her Biggest Hits

Nicki Minaj is one of the biggest hip-hop stars to ever pick up a microphone largely because of her gift for writing and recording hits. As it turns out, she’d rather give back some of the biggest ones in her catalog, as she told the audience at the Pollstar Live Conference in Beverly Hills. During a Wednesday Q&A session with entertainment executive Irving Azoff, Nicki revealed which of her hits she wishes she never recorded.

Although they were some of the most successful songs in her discography, Nicki said that she’s grown to dislike “Anaconda,” “Starships,” and “Your Love” specifically. “I was like, ‘Why did I do this?'” she joked. While her responses generated more laughter than dismay among the live participants of the discussion, her fans online had a slightly different reaction. One joked: “I might have to un-stan.”

Nicki Minaj at the Pollstar Live conference talking about wishing never record her hits "Anaconda", "Starships" and "Your Love". pic.twitter.com/krSVy9WwVp — Nicki Minaj Stats (@statsofminaj) February 6, 2020

Of course, those three songs were absolute monsters at radio and on the charts, with “Anaconda” coming close to Nicki’s goal of a No. 1 hit. The video for the song was so popular, that it was immortalized in Nicki’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds — even though fans questioned the likeness.

Nicki, who recently came out of her short-lived retirement to post a snippet of her new song “Yikes,” also had social media buzzing after getting into a tiff with her ex Meek Mill on Twitter.

