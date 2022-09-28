The Raunchiest Rap Songs Of All Time

It all started with a tweet from my colleague J’na Jefferson and a viral meme of Chris Pine dissociating during a press conference for his controversial film, Don’t Worry Darling. The joke highlighted how common vulgarity is in hip-hop and how, where it once caused no shortage of consternation in the public sphere, we’ve become so inured to that vulgarity that the average person doesn’t even flinch when “WAP” plays on a public PA (provided Ben Shapiro is not an average person). Of course, that got me wondering: what are the most vulgar rap songs in existence? After all, there are still degrees to the filth that can make us bob our heads and shake our butts. Not to mention, I thought it’d be fun to sort of track the evolution of raunchy raps from the naughty nineties to the current wave of potty-mouthed hits. Since it was more or less J’na’s idea, it was even more fun to get some of her perspective on it, as well. As always, this is by no means the most comprehensive list ever — you’re likely to find a wealth of tracks every bit as nasty as these if you look hard enough. Needless to say, it’s pretty NSFW too — headphones are definitely recommended. Me listening to the most vulgar rap verse on the train pic.twitter.com/68qmLqq2um — J'na Jefferson (@jnajefferson) September 7, 2022

Too Short — “Freaky Tales” Too Short is well-known for his raunchy rhymes and songs like “Freaky Tales” are part of the reason why. Considered the Oakland legend’s breakout in 1987, “Freaky Tales” wouldn’t end up being his biggest hit, but it is something like his signature song. While he insists that the song is meant to be satirical, that didn’t stop it from acquiring the dubious distinction of being the first “dirty’ rap song to gain mainstream exposure in the United States, making him an early target of prudish campaigns targeting the nascent genre. — Aaron Williams Ice Cube — “Givin’ Up The Nappy Dug Out” A relic of a time when rappers rebelliously pushed boundaries for sheer shock value as a contrarian response to the conservative backlash against them, “Givin’ Up The Nappy Dug Out” is also kind of an embarrassing example of just how, well, gross that impulse can get. Compare it to any of the more modern examples and the bawdy boasts sound more spiteful than sexy — another artifact of the wild west mentality that was spawned by the early ’90s fascination with dark, misogynistic humor that pervaded hip-hop in 1991. — AW

Snoop Dogg — “Ain’t No Fun” Feat. Warren G, Nate Dogg & Kurupt Introducing his 213 and DPG homies on his 1993 debut Doggystyle, Snoop somehow dodged the criticisms suffered by his peers despite having one of the more profane mainstays of Golden Era raunch rap. Perhaps it’s because of Snoop’s charm, or may it’s the beat, but “Ain’t No Fun” has stood the test of time to become one of the West Coast’s most beloved hits. Whenever it comes on the radio, it’s practically all instrumental, yet seemingly everyone from Los Angeles can recite nearly every word by heart — and does, pretty much any time it comes on. — AW Akinyele — “Put It In Your Mouth” Akinyele’s best-known hit, “Put It In Your Mouth,” was something of a surprise success when it dropped in 1996, and remains a favorite among underground rap fans to this day. Maybe it’s because it’s more lighthearted than many of the more rugged sex raps that surrounded it, with a country-fried guitar riff and a catchy chorus sung by Kia Jefferies, whose feminine presence softens Akinyele’s aggressive delivery. There’s a reason that many of the biggest hits of recent years have come from female voices. While men’s raps often objectify them, women make themselves active participants when they chime in — which marks a welcome change and a more entertaining dynamic. — AW

Slick Rick — “Adults Only” A Dame Grease-produced album cut from 1999’s The Art Of Storytelling, Rick the Ruler’s most ribald rhymes to date are an unfortunate byproduct of the decade’s ever-growing excesses. The verses veer even more porn-y than horny, with a mean-spiritedness that makes it a lot less fun to listen to than the playful products of the decades to come. Sometimes, to figure out what works, you’ve got to try something that doesn’t. — AW Khia — “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” Ah, the song that launched a thousand ships. Well, maybe not, but nothing stoked fear into the hearts of conservatives quite like Tampa emcee Khia’s 2002 hit, which has since been sampled by Saweetie and covered by both Miley Cyrus and Elle King. Found on her Thug Misses LP, the dirty South club anthem doesn’t offer any “can you”s or “pretty please”s. Instead, Khia demands sexual pleasure “til the crack of dawn,” instructing her partner just how she wants to do it…do it, do it, do it, do it. When asked about the then-burgeoning track, Khia offered insight into its popularity: “I guess the world is just nasty and freaky like that.” Good answer. — J’na Jefferson

Lil Kim — “Magic Stick” Feat. 50 Cent In this spirited cut from Lil Kim’s La Bella Mafia, the Queen Bee and 50 Cent trade bars about their incomprehensibly special privates. Kim’s exceptional parts will have men ready to pay her bills and ask her to marry them, while Fiddy’s will have his partner calling their mother, letting them know they’ve met “the one.” All in all, their superior skills in the bedroom are beyond their partners’ wildest dreams. With the string of mid-2000s raunch tracks hitting the Billboard charts, it’s no wonder that “Magic Stick” peaked at No. 2, making it Kim’s highest-charting solo hit, and one of 50 Cent’s biggest top 10 hits (they’ve since fallen out, though). Magical, indeed. — JJ Ludacris — “Splash Waterfalls” Let’s face it; there are 20 songs on this list and over half of them could have been Ludacris entries (before he became rap dad extraordinaire). There’s his breakout hit “What’s Your Fantasy” featuring Trina, his strip-club anthem “P-Poppin'” featuring Shawnna, and any number of featured verses alongside the likes of Fergie, John Legend, Missy Elliott, Usher, and more. But where usually, Luda’s lascivious lyrics are usually marked by clever double entendres, here, he’s refreshingly blunt, and while the remix adds a smooth chorus courtesy of soul legend Raphael Saadiq, the original makes his debauched desires deliciously plain. — AW

Petey Pablo — “Freek-A-Leek” Feat. Lil Jon Now, this is a song that must be heard to be believed, as the heavily-edited version doesn’t do much to satiate the listener’s vivid imagination. In what reads like a thorough to-do list, the Crunk music superstar raps about not only the sexual acts he plans on doing, but also the women he plans on doing these things with (Shamika, Kiesha, Tara, hell, Sabrina, Crystal, and DaRhonda are there, too), and the accouterments for these rendezvous (alcohol and plenty of drugs). Like most Crunk songs during this era, the beat — consisting of a catchy synth and a cleverly-placed flute — will have you moving all night long, which is about the duration of time Petey will be doing what he plans to do. — JJ Ying Yang Twins — “Wait (The Whisper Song)” The Ying Yang Twins’ 2005 hit “Wait (The Whisper Song)” came together rather organically. According to the producer Mr. Collipark (are we seeing a trend?), he convinced the ATLiens to do an entire ASMR-style, dirty-talking track while dining at Harlem’s soul food staple Sylvia’s. The rest was (unintentional) history. While some have called the song’s explicit cut “predatory” in recent years, many others opt to celebrate the song for not only its filthy glory — “Wait ’til you see my d*ck…” is the chorus’ kicker — but also for showing that the then-growing style of crunk music had a sensual, rather seductive side to it. (We think you’re bluffing if you say you don’t bounce a little when that beat hits.) — JJ

David Banner — “Play” Undeniably the most successful (and salacious) song of David Banner’s career, 2005’s “Play” takes the noted producer and puts him into the spotlight like never before. The dirty version of the Mr. Collipark-produced song is a far cry from the body-centric, nearly Kidz Bop-level version, featuring lyrics less about exercising and more about a…different form of physical euphoria. Every sexual act you could count is referenced in the track, making this one for the books. (And almost too dirty to write here.) Banner never really reached the same heights after this, so think of “Play” as his grand opening and glorious closing. — JJ Trina — “Look Back At Me” “I gotta ass so big like the sun…” Within the first few illuminating bars of Trina’s “Look Back At Me,” listeners should already know the ride that they’re about to be on. From straightforward admissions of knowing how to “spin around and keep the d**k still inside,” to making it rain (and not with golden coins), nothing is left to the imagination on the Killer Mike-assisted track from Trina’s 2008 album Still Da Baddest. But what’s even better is the song’s end, where the Miami-bred icon essentially proclaims that she’s still not satisfied and will be moving on to the next conquest—autonomy at its finest. — JJ

Lady — “Yankin” Although this one wasn’t the biggest hit in its day when it dropped in 2011, it’s notable for basically predicting the whole “p*ssy rap” movement that was to come before the decade was out. At the time, it was considered something of a novelty, a viral joke rap in the vein of Awkafina’s “My Vag” or Yung Humma and Flynt Flossy’s “Smang It.” But had Lady not been so very ahead of her time, who knows whether there’d be so many women currently running rap? — AW Nicki Minaj — “Anaconda” Nicki’s got a mini-collection of impressive smash raps that could have filled this slot… [cough]… but 2014’s “Anaconda” easily takes the cake… [cough cough]… as her most raunchy song to date. Sure, “Barbie Dreams” (and its predecessor “Dreams”) saw Nicki figuratively bang half the rap game, but on “Anaconda,” she fills her verses with lines like “P*ssy put his ass to sleep, now he calling me NyQuil” — and it’s hard to argue that any of her songs focus so heavily on her own posterior. Plus, it’s one of her most fun songs and biggest hits, even if it isn’t one of her favorites — and her willingness to return to the formula for “Super Freaky Girl” shows she knows it’s a recipe for success. — AW

Cupcakke — “Deepthroat” Newsflash: women enjoy sex. Cupcakke, the Chicago musician well-known for her bold, brazen, and libidinous rhymes, amplifies this “breaking news” in her sophomore single, 2016’s “Deepthroat” — which she credits for inspiring modern-day rappers. Encouraged by the vulgarity found in ‘90s- and early-aughts rap verses from Trina, Lil Kim, and Foxy Brown, the no-holds-barred track features erotic pleading and moaning from start to finish. Even more powerful, though, is the imagery Cupcakke evokes through her words on the over three-minute track. “My p*ssy pink just like salami,” she spits, before adding on the chorus, “don’t wanna f*ck up my nails, so I pick [that d*ck] up with chopsticks.” In an interview about the song, Cupcakke notes that when she’s writing, explicitness is the very least of her concerns. “People feel afraid to say, ‘Oh I suck d*ck…’ When I write, I’m free and I don’t care.” — JJ Saweetie — “My Type (Remix)” Feat. City Girls & Jhené Aiko’s Expectant mother Jhené Aiko is known for her duality. Not only can she sing about peace and good vibes, but she’s also no stranger to whipping out some positively filthy language. (But what do you expect from “a b*tch from Slauson”?) Case in point: her standout albeit much too short verse on Saweetie’s “My Type (Remix).” Jhené lets listeners know that she’s a fan of a partner who can not only “eat the p*ssy ’til [she] levitates”— this down-and-dirty lover must also be willing to meditate with her afterward, crystals and all. Never has there been a guest verse that defines the artist spitting it so succinctly. — JJ