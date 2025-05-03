After fans had finally given up on the idea of André 3000 releasing a solo album, he announced New Blue Sun. While the Grammy Award-nominated project was an instrumental body of work and not a rap release, supporters found unique ways to embrace it.

With André 3000 teasing music, the wait for a follow-up should not be much longer. But a new online post from André 3000 seemed to suggest his sophomore release would arrive soon. Over on Instagram, the musician begged his followers to help him locate his missing notebook. In the post (viewable here), André 3000 had a poster designed describing what folks should keep an eye on for. But, instead of taking the upload at face value, users are now under the impression that this is a clever marketing ploy to build anticipation for André 3000’s next album.

“Is André 3000 rolling out a rap album,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

In a statement shared with Stereogum, André 3000’s representative shut down the viral speculation. According to the insider, André is simply looking to track down his lost blue two-toned notebook, which was last seen in Amsterdam.

“Black sketches and notes inside,” reads the poster. “Last seen in Amsterdam Noord on March 29.” So, if you have any information about the item’s whereabouts feel free to reach out to the team at missing@myriadofpyramids.com.