The 2025 Grammy nominations were announced earlier this month, and André 3000’s instrumental album New Blue Sun scored a big nod in the Album Of The Year category. It remains to be seen if the project will secure the win, but in the meantime, André is busy preparing some new material to launch in 2025.

In an interview at Camp Flog Gnaw, André was asked what his 2025 plans look like, and he responded, “New music, for sure. New ways to distribute and express. I don’t want to pinpoint what it is, but I just want to express more. Put it like that.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Touré (as Billboard notes), Andre was asked if he has new material in the works, and he said, “At this point, I’m just trying to keep the momentum. There’s such a thing as creative momentum. The next stuff is very interesting, too. We’re almost a third — or halfway — into it. […] I don’t know when it will be ready. Who knows.”

Along with that, André also just shared an 11-minute documentary about the making of New Blue Sun, viewable here. He shared the video on November 17, which was the one-year anniversary of the album’s release.