Yesterday (November 8), the 2025 Grammy Awards full nomination list was revealed. While many of the nominations came as no surprise, the Album Of The Year category shocked many music lovers. The biggest jaw-dropper came from Andre 3000’s long-awaited debut album (which happens to be an instrumental project), New Blue Sun nod.

During an interview with Variety, André 3000 shared his reaction to the nominations. “I felt that we tried to campaign to see if we could get into the alternative jazz or ambient category,” he said. “So this morning, when the album of the year category popped up, I was really, really surprised because I didn’t think that that many people even knew about it. So I’m just happy that the votes came in that way and that people were paying attention, more than anything.”

The nomination certainly shocked fans. While Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, Charli XCX’s Brat, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department were considered shoo-ins; André 3000’s New Blue Sun and Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4 are this year’s dark horses.

The 2025 Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 2, 2025. Only then will viewers learn which musician takes home the coveted gramophone trophy.