When it was revealed that André 3000’s album New Blue Sun wouldn’t feature any rap vocals from Three Stacks — one of rap’s most talented performers for the past three decades — fans were understandably disappointed (even though André himself doesn’t see it that way). However, they may find more disappointment from his newest song, which does feature vocals — 3000’s first since appearing on Killer Mike’s “Scientists & Engineers” last year — but also features one hell of a catch.

The song is called “Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy To Stand For The Understanding,” and like the songs on New Blue Sun, it’s almost all instrumental music featuring heavy use of his now-signature woodwinds. Speaking of winds, its runtime matches its long-winded title, clocking in at around 26 minutes. Toward the 22nd minute, Andre’s new vocals kick in — but as it turns out, rather than rapping, he’s scatting like the jazz legends of old, with the nonsense syllables played in reverse.

André previously addressed the backlash to the lack of rapping on New Blue Sun, saying, “It’s kind of funny: The backlash is actually not from the rap community, or the jazz and spiritual jazz community. There’s actually more support — surprising support — from both sides. I think it’s more [OutKast] fans, which I understand. I always try to put myself in their shoes: If my favorite rapper said, ‘I’m not rapping’ and I like it, I like it. But if I don’t, I move on. I think some people take it as blasphemy or something.”

“Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy To Stand For The Understanding,” which you can listen to above, appears on Red Hot Org‘s transgender awareness compilation Transa: Selects. You can check out the full project, featuring Sade, Sam Smith, and more, here.