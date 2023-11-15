André 3000 is finally releasing a solo album and it’s called New Blue Sun — but there’s a catch. André’s upcoming solo album, which marks his first album of any kind in 17 years, isn’t a rap record, but rather an instrumental record showcasing his flute stylings.
But nonetheless, fans are still excited to finally get new music from the Outkast alum.
“I’ve been interested in winds for a long time, so it was just a natural progression for me to go into flutes,” André said in a statement. “I just like messing with instruments and I gravitated mostly toward wind.”
We’ve put together a guide to New Blue Sun and what to expect from the record.
Release Date
New Blue Sun is out 11/17 via Epic. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time”
2. “The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina. Do You Agree?”
3. “That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild”
4. “BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000™ Button Down Embroidered”
5. “Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé”
6. “Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, And John Wayne Gacy”
7. “Ants To You, Gods To Who?”
8. “Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens”
Features
Due to the fact that New Blue Sun is an instrumental album, no vocal features have been announced, and it seems likely there won’t be any.
Artwork
You can see the New Blue Sun artwork below.
Singles
So far, no singles have been announced from New Blue Sun.
Tour
André 3000 has not yet announced a tour in support of New Blue Sun.