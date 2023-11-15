André 3000 is finally releasing a solo album and it’s called New Blue Sun — but there’s a catch. André’s upcoming solo album, which marks his first album of any kind in 17 years, isn’t a rap record, but rather an instrumental record showcasing his flute stylings.

But nonetheless, fans are still excited to finally get new music from the Outkast alum.

“I’ve been interested in winds for a long time, so it was just a natural progression for me to go into flutes,” André said in a statement. “I just like messing with instruments and I gravitated mostly toward wind.”

We’ve put together a guide to New Blue Sun and what to expect from the record.