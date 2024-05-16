If you’ve been a longtime fan of Cardi B, you’d be forgiven for being a little confused about her relationship status. After all, she and (ex?)husband Offset have gone back and forth quite a few times over the last six years. Most recently, it seemed their “off-again-on-again” love affair was back in the former stage, particularly after Cardi declared in December that she’s “been single for a minute.” However, the couple spent Christmas together and were seen pretty recently together at a Met Gala after-party. So, what exactly is the deal? Are Cardi B and Offset still married?

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi remained coy about the situation, but her comments did shed some light on it. “The part I love is that we really like each other, like a support system. We’re really both each other’s cheerleader. I don’t really like talking to people. I’m not as social. If I want something from somebody, he’ll be the one that will talk. Because I don’t like asking.”

However, she said of contemplating an official, final divorce, “It’s not even about love. We’re best friends. And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”

So, that seems to be a “yes,” they are still married by all appearances, although like any couple, they’ve had their challenges. And if they’re ever not, they still seem to be bonded by a mutual appreciation and their two kids, who’ll keep them in proximity for a while.