Did Cardi B And Offset Break Up?

Although Cardi B and Offset have been one of hip-hop’s favorite couples for the past few years, some fans are convinced that there’s trouble in paradise after the two rappers apparently unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Cardi posted a few crypic messages on her Instagram Story, writing, “You know when you just out grow relationships,” and “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.” Some fans have interpreted this as a sign that the relationship she’s outgrown is the one with Offset.

cardi b and offset ig story screenshot
It wouldn’t be the first time the couple has had a seeming falling out online; in fact, in 2020, Cardi B reportedly filed to divorce Offset, although she later withdrew that request. It was the second time Cardi had made moves to break things off after previously announcing a breakup in 2018.

However, there are plenty of fans who believe that the move was made to garner attention for a rollout (including, of course, the Barbz, who would believe the sun shining in June was a conspiracy against Nicki Minaj).

There have been plenty of rumors over the last five years that Offset allegedly cheated on Cardi, but she’s shut them down each time. They’ve also recently collaborated on songs such as “Jealousy,” performed onstage together, and guest-starred on Baby Shark’s Big Show, with roles in the upcoming movie.

All of this points to at least a steady working relationship (bolstered by their co-parenting two children, Kulture and Wave, as well as Offset’s kids from previous relationships), if not a romantic one. Neither has made any concrete statements about a possible breakup, so we’ll just have to rule this one a “maybe” — but it doesn’t seem all that likely, considering the only evidence is a mutual unfollow. What if they just don’t like each other’s content?

