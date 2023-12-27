It appears Cardi B and Offset managed to put their differences aside for the holidays. Earlier this month, Cardi revealed that she and Offset had split a while ago. But despite the rocky split, the two appeared to spend Christmas together, as evidenced by posts shared to Cardi’s Instagram account.

In the video clips, Offset and Cardi are seen opening gifts with their children and family members. While the news of the split is still fresh, both Cardi and Offset seemed to be in good spirits.

While break-ups are never easy, Cardi isn’t letting her and Offset’s split keep her down. During a recent Instagram Live, Cardi shared that she is using this difficult time as motivation to step up her pen game.

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open,” she said. “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited! New look, new life, new everything…I’ve been going so hard for 2024 to go directly as I want it to. I feel like in 2017 I was single, and that’s when I worked the hardest.”

You can see clips from Cardi and Offset’s Christmas above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.