For the past week or so, it has seemed like things between Cardi B and Offset have been shaky. Earlier this month, some noticed that the two no longer follow each other on Instagram. Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story, she also wrote, “You know when you just out grow relationships,” and, “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”
That sure made it look like Cardi and Offset were over, but now there’s been even more light shed on the situation.
Is Cardi B single?
It sure looks like it. In an Instagram Live session on December 10, Cardi said, “I don’t know if you guys been getting clues from me from Lives or my Stories, when I put some certain music or find my unfollowings. When it comes for today’s events and stuff, I don’t know if it’s — I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I have been single for a minute now. But I have been afraid to like — not afraid. I just don’t know how, like, to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign.”
As far as what Cardi was referring to by “today’s events,” it would seem she was referencing the rumors that Offset slept with Chrisean Rock.