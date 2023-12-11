Is Cardi B single?

For the past week or so, it has seemed like things between Cardi B and Offset have been shaky. Earlier this month, some noticed that the two no longer follow each other on Instagram. Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story, she also wrote, “You know when you just out grow relationships,” and, “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

That sure made it look like Cardi and Offset were over, but now there’s been even more light shed on the situation.