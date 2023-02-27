Are Joey Badass And Actress Serayah Dating?

Aside from the occasional past faux pas, Joey Badass has been relatively low-key on social media, letting his music do most of the talking for his public image. However, a recent post on his Instagram has prompted a flurry of speculative reactions from fans who think he might have revealed a rare personal detail.

In the post, Joey sits at a fancy-looking restaurant wearing a suit and a du-rag, getting cozy with actress/singer Serayah McNeill. Not only are they sitting extremely close together, but they’re also looking at each other with that instantly recognizable expression that says “let’s skip dessert and get straight to the fun part of the evening.”

The post has certainly inspired its fair share of breathless posts over in gossip blog land. Meanwhile, fans on Twitter were quick to express a variety of reactions ranging from disbelief to giddy excitement.

Looks like Joey Badass and Serayah

have been dating and we are here for it!💕 pic.twitter.com/HteSksLeS8 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 26, 2023

i love joey badass and i love serayah… but im mad 😂😂 — laia (@_tmakaveli) February 27, 2023

Joey badass and Serayah?????🥹 I’m happy for her — Victoria Secret (@_Vickaaaye) February 26, 2023

Oh nah I love Joey Badass but we might have to fight over Serayah — McFlyOnTheBeat 🔊 (@1McFlyOnTheBeat) February 26, 2023

Joey Badass and Serayah together?? Chile i thought she was with Jacob Latimore Celebs move fast — Big Mama (@Pinky_Balboaaa) February 27, 2023

joey badass & serayah? oh my heart done broke into a million pieces!! beautiful couple tho🙂 — 🍃 (@byourownversion) February 27, 2023

The two certainly have had time to get cozy in the past year, thanks to McNeill’s recurring role on Wu-Tang: An American Saga, on which Joey appeared as Inspectah Deck in its first season. However, he left the role in order to focus on his appearance in Power Book III: Raising Kanan — which is tied to McNeill’s own Black Mafia Family as both shows are produced by 50 Cent. Of course, this could also just be a promotion for a new project or release that Joey has coming out soon, as well. Time will tell.

In the meantime, Joey himself is set to appear on Logic’s new album College Park after releasing his own well-received album, 2000.