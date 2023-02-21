Are Tyga And Avril Lavigne Dating?

Look. I have never understood people’s fascination with celebrity couples. But even my usual level of confusion pales to the neck-breaking double take I just pulled at TMZ’s latest celebrity gossip report. Of all the famous people most of us — and by most, I mean like 99.99 percent — would never have expected to be romantically linked to each other, Avril Lavigne and Tyga would have been at the top of the list… provided anyone ever thought they even knew each other.

And yet, there they are at Nobu, reportedly hugging it out in the parking lot before leaving together in the same car. According to TMZ’s notorious “sources,” the two have actually been spending a lot of time together.

However, they might just be friends. As TMZ also points out, Lavigne was recently engaged to Minnesota alt-musician Mod Sun. They dated from 2021 to March 2022 when they announced their engagement, although Mod Sun had previously dated two women in a polyamorous relationship, so the possibility remains open.

Meanwhile, there is a link between Lavigne and Tyga: Both dated members of the Jenner/Kardashian family. Tyga was previously linked with Kylie Jenner, while Lavigne had previously dated Jenner’s brother Rob (who has a child with Blac Chyna, with whom Tyga also shares a child). For now, any dating rumors between the two are pure speculation — but speculation that has fans flabbergasted.

I promise I mind my business but if Tyga and Avril are really dating… el oh elllll — alexa (@lexluthor___) February 21, 2023

avril lavigne dating tyga is absolute insanity — rae (@ravenskyyy) February 21, 2023

Ummm Tyga and Avril Lavigne????? spotted hugging together???? pic.twitter.com/rDxqP5fGou — elizabeth (@xoezx) February 21, 2023

Avril + Tyga possibly dating is a travesty I could not have predicted for 2023 — Joli (@CameoJo) February 21, 2023