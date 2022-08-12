There’s nothing like a summertime record that fuses that sun’s rays with a classic sample. Tyga, Jhene Aiko and the late Pop Smoke link up for “Sunshine,” which samples Lil’ Flip and Lea’s record of the same name. Aiko handles the hook while Tyga and Pop bring the affectionate raps in their own special way. They do the sample justice with their modern take on a classic record.

“Sunshine” follows a slew of Tyga singles in 2022, namely “Freaky Deaky” with Doja Cat, “Lifetime,” “Sheikh Talk,” and “Run” alongside YG, 21 Savage, and BIA. Tyga also released “Ay Caramba” this year and caught flack from the Mexican-American community for what they deemed racist depictions of their culture. The “Rack City” rapper has since apologized and clarified he did mean any harm.

This is the first time these three have collaborated as a trio, though Tyga and Pop Smoke previously worked on “West Coast Sh*t” from Pop Smoke’s 2020 album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. The Brooklyn drill rapper followed up the previous year with Faith, meanwhile, Aiko has been on a hiatus of sorts since her Grammy-nominated 2020 album Chilombo. In the interim, she uploaded her classic mixtape Sailing Soul(s) to DSPs in March of 2021.

Check out “Sunshine” above.