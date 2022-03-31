While there are plenty of deadbeat dads in the world, Tyga isn’t one of them — and neither is Rob Kardashian — even if Blac Chyna wants the world to think so. Chyna is the mother of children with both men, and set out to imply that due to a lack of child support, she’s had to sell off some of her own belongings to make ends meet. “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” she wrote on Twitter, adding: “Single no support child support.” Chyna shares a nine-year-old son King Cairo with Tya, and five-year-old daughter, Dream, with Rob.

The problem is, both men are the primary caretakers of their respective children, and clothe, house and feed the children very close to full-time. Both Tyga and Rob also responded to Chyna’s posts by sharing exactly how much they pay to send their kids to private schools — and the number is in the high $40K range annually for both kids (That means these pre-teens are getting an education that costs as much as my college tuition, but I digress…).

Tyga responded too: “I pay 40K a year for my son’s school & he lives w me Mon-Sat,” Tyga wrote in an Instagram comment responding to stories about Chyna’s tweets. “Why would I pay child support lol

Rob responded too: “I pay 37K a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.”

