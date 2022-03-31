While there are plenty of deadbeat dads in the world, Tyga isn’t one of them — and neither is Rob Kardashian — even if Blac Chyna wants the world to think so. Chyna is the mother of children with both men, and set out to imply that due to a lack of child support, she’s had to sell off some of her own belongings to make ends meet. “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” she wrote on Twitter, adding: “Single no support child support.” Chyna shares a nine-year-old son King Cairo with Tya, and five-year-old daughter, Dream, with Rob.
The problem is, both men are the primary caretakers of their respective children, and clothe, house and feed the children very close to full-time. Both Tyga and Rob also responded to Chyna’s posts by sharing exactly how much they pay to send their kids to private schools — and the number is in the high $40K range annually for both kids (That means these pre-teens are getting an education that costs as much as my college tuition, but I digress…).
Tyga responded too: “I pay 40K a year for my son’s school & he lives w me Mon-Sat,” Tyga wrote in an Instagram comment responding to stories about Chyna’s tweets. “Why would I pay child support lol
Rob responded too: “I pay 37K a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.”
Since both Tyga and Rob spoke out vehemently against Chyna’s accusations, you know the internet decided to get involved and plenty of people are sharing their own opinions on the subject. Is the internet, once more, roasting Blac Chyna? Well, yes. But especially in this case, some of the teasing feels pretty justified. Check out some thoughts on the matter below.
Blac Chyna: Single no child support
Tyga: I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol
Rob: I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol
Blac Chyna: pic.twitter.com/KweSNpPGwg
— Ethan Krane (@theEthanKrane) March 30, 2022
Blac Chyna “I gave up 3 cars cause i don’t get child support”
Children’s Fathers “We pay for most their stuff and the kids are with us most of the time”
Twitter “ pic.twitter.com/O3Ludv7pUw
— beearewhyteaineewhy♋ (@CelestKhalifa) March 30, 2022
I don’t get how Blac Chyna is the victim here when she isn’t the primary carer for any of her kids? And she explicitly claimed on here she’s getting no child support, but shouldn’t she be the one paying in that case if their fathers have them 5-7 days a week?
— Ash (@theashrb) March 31, 2022
Blac Chyna in child support court after they see she watches both kids once a week
— Rent Em Spoons 🥷🏿 (@DerekJBiz) March 30, 2022
Child support is for absent parents not failed relationships 🤌🏽
— ®od (@HadesTheJoke) March 30, 2022
Blac Chyna said she had to let 3 cars go bc her bd’s don’t give her child support 😂😂😂 girl you owning that many cars ain’t got nun to do with them guys
— ♥️ (@iHeart_TyLand) March 30, 2022
Blac chyna won’t go file for child support cuz the court gon have HER pay child support 😂
— 🌹 (@angeeebaby) March 30, 2022
Blac Chyna complaining about having to sell 3 of her cars cause she doesn’t get child support when she only has her children 1 day a week is hilarious to me.. Especially when we have single parents who have their children 7 days a week with little to no help. Angela, PLEASE!
— Petty Crocker 💁🏻♀️ (@SimSim_SalaBim) March 31, 2022
How Blac Chyna be picking up her kids for 1 day and still be expecting child support. pic.twitter.com/KY37mMiyaA
— PrettyLittleBird (@MelaninHathor) March 31, 2022
Finding out blac chyna has her kids 1 day a week and is crying about how she doesn’t get child support was my laugh for the year cause baby what the FUCKKKKK.
— OG regina phalange (@loftmusik_) March 31, 2022
Child support is for your kids not to support your cars..one car is sufficient. Stop living above your means..get in your lane there
— Sonia Lazu-Chardonnette (@celticsgurly) March 30, 2022
Blac Chyna: Single no support Child Support
Tyga to Blac Chyna: I pay 40k a year for my son to go to school and he lives with me Mon- Saturday
Rob: pic.twitter.com/Sx4nxJt69H
— Boobie (@Boobiefnmiles) March 30, 2022
And, in closing, here’s Blac Chyna’s take on “slapgate” at the Oscars:
Soooooo …. NOW U CARE ABOUT BLACK ON BLACK CRIME #Oscars
— Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) March 30, 2022