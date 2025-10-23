After leaving Dreamville Records earlier this year and forging out on her own Interscope Records venture, Ari Lennox has announced the impending release of her third studio album.

Vacancy is due on January 23, 2026, via Interscope Records, and pre-orders are available now. To commemorate the announcement, Lennox released the album’s second official single, “Under The Moon,” which you can listen to above.

The new single continues Ari’s habit of combining old-school aesthetics with her modern sensibilities, borrowing the “doo-wop” sounds from ’50s hits like Paul Anka’s “Puppy Love” and using her hip-hop-inspired songwriting to lend the classic style with contemporary flair.

The first single released was the album’s title track, which was produced by Jermaine Dupri and Brian Michael Cox — the same production team that crafted Lennox’s Platinum single, “Pressure.” Together, both songs promise a compelling evolution of the singer’s silky sound on Vacancy.

Meanwhile, it’s unknown whether songs like “Smoke,” which dropped last October, or “Soft Girl Era,” released earlier this year prior to Lennox leaving Dreamville Records, will appear on the album.

As a longtime fan of Lennox, I’m looking forward to seeing her stretch her wings after the industry gave her a particularly rough last few years. Hopefully, her new situation will lead to smoother sailing, and new career heights — or at least, a much happier and more creatively fulfilled artist.

Vacancy is out 1/23/26 via Interscope. You can find more info here.