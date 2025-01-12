If you want to see Ariana Grande performing live, you can head to your local movie theater. Although fans of the “Boy Is Mine” singer are raving about her Wicked showing, they want more. In fact, Grande promised them such.

Back in July 2024, Grande teased that she would embark on a mini-tour for Eternal Sunshine. However, after promotional obligations for Wicked picked up steam, Grande quickly abandoned those plans. During a conversation with Variety (captured by Pop Crave), Ariana Grande explained why she decided to scrap the show plans.

“I was considering a mini-tour between the ‘Wicked’ films,” she said. “But I’ve decided to prioritize acting for now. Performing will always be a part of my life, but I want to focus on this chapter of storytelling through film.”

Last confirmation seemingly comes after a technical issue on Ticketmaster led fans to believe the concert plans had been revived. Shortly, after the website mistakenly listed new shows for Grande, her label, Republic, quickly corrected the error with a formal statement.

“There are no plans for a tour next year,” commented a report for the company. “But Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all their continued love, support, and excitement.”