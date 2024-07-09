Ariana Grande has recently teased that she’d like to go on tour again, but now it seems like the idea is moving in a more concrete direction.

On the July 9 episode of the Shut Up Evan podcast, Grande said, “I still want it, too, that’s the thing. I think it would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two Wicked films, you know? I think there’s a version of that that exists. It’s definitely, for a multitude of reasons, not going to be a tour in the way that I used to tour: It would be a mini little sampling of shows, I think. But I do think it would be really nice to do that, and it’s something that my team and I are working on.”

The first Wicked movie is set to hit theaters on November 22, while the sequel is currently scheduled for November 26, 2025, so based on what Grande said, her tour would fall somewhere between those two dates.

This follows a February interview in which Grande said, “I would love to do shows. I love being on stage, I miss being on stage, I miss my fans so much, that’s the honest-to-God truth. […] It would obviously be shorter. If it were anything, it would be a littler something, but I definitely do have the itch. I miss my fans and miss being on stage, but then again, I also am not ready to announce any sort of thing or get people too excited, because I don’t want to disappoint.”