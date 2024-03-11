Ariana Grande just released her highly anticipated new album Eternal Sunshine, so of course fans are wondering when (or if) they’ll get to hear its songs live.
Will Ariana Grande Go On Tour For Eternal Sunshine In 2024?
In a February interview with Zach Sang, Grande said:
“I would love to do shows. I love being on stage, I miss being on stage, I miss my fans so much, that’s the honest-to-God truth. I had a really hard time emotionally on my last tour, but I think that’s because of where I was at. So just like with music, I think I’m really excited to redefine my relationship to shows, when I’m ready, and to see what that looks like. I do have a very busy year, with this and with Wicked, and then the next year, I also have Wicked Part 2, so I’m interested to see what that would look like.
It would obviously be shorter. If it were anything, it would be a littler something, but I definitely do have the itch. I miss my fans and miss being on stage, but then again, I also am not ready to announce any sort of thing or get people too excited, because I don’t want to disappoint.”
So, at the moment, it appears Grande would be interested in touring in at least a small scale, but she’s not ready to commit to anything on that front as of now.