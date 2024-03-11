Will Ariana Grande Go On Tour For ‘Eternal Sunshine’ In 2024?

In a February interview with Zach Sang, Grande said:

“I would love to do shows. I love being on stage, I miss being on stage, I miss my fans so much, that’s the honest-to-God truth. I had a really hard time emotionally on my last tour, but I think that’s because of where I was at. So just like with music, I think I’m really excited to redefine my relationship to shows, when I’m ready, and to see what that looks like. I do have a very busy year, with this and with Wicked, and then the next year, I also have Wicked Part 2, so I’m interested to see what that would look like.

It would obviously be shorter. If it were anything, it would be a littler something, but I definitely do have the itch. I miss my fans and miss being on stage, but then again, I also am not ready to announce any sort of thing or get people too excited, because I don’t want to disappoint.”