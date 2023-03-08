Artists selling all, or even a portion, of their catalogs and publishing rights has become a recent occurrence, as several large-scale performers and bands have made massive deals.

The most recent, Metro Boomin, reportedly sold part of his for $70 million to Shamrock Capital — although not much is known about the deal’s specifics yet.

On the heels of the news, Uproxx has also explored why artists are selling their catalogs, for those who are interested in the aspects that lead to it.

Below, find a list of artists who have sold away the rights to their songs, according to research from A Journal Of Musical Things. Click the link in the performer’s name to find out the full details of their deal.

1. Bob Dylan

2. Neil Young

3. Stevie Nicks

4. Imagine Dragons

5. Whitney Houston

6. Chris Issak

7. Prince’s estate

8. Christine McVie

9. Trevor Rabin

10. The O’Jays

11. Tina Turner

12. The Weeknd

13. Drake

14. Justin Bieber

15. Bing Crosby

16. Gerry Goffin

17. Luther Vandross

18. Mike Scott of The Waterboys

19. Jeff Porcaro

20. Motley Crue

21. Jim Peterik

22. James Brown

23. Bruce Springsteen

24. ZZ Top

25. David Bowie

26. John Legend

27. Matt Redman

28. Nancy Wilson of Heart

29. Paul Rodgers

30. Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America

31. Kenny Chesney

32. Travis Tritt

33. Luis Fonsi

34. Murda Beatz

35. Def Leppard

36. Robbie Robertson of The Band

37. The estates of Layne Staley and Mike Starr of Alice In Chains

38. Alice in Chains’ music

39. David Crosby

40. Disturbed

41. The Killers

42. Lindsey Buckingham

43. Barry Manilow

44. Richie Sambora

45. Dave Stewart

46. Blondie

47. Chrissie Hynde

48. Air Supply

49. Culture Club

50. Devo

51. Jim Vallance

52. Ryan Tedder

53. Shakira

54. KT Tunstall

55. Mick Fleetwood

56. Ed Roland

57. Bob Rock

58. Sun Records

59. Massive Attack

60. Silverchair

61. Beach Boys

62. David Crosby

63. Glenn Tipton

64. Carole Bayer Sager

65. Linda Ronstadt

66. Paul Simon

67. Patrick Leonard

68. Red Hot Chili Peppers

69. Andrew Watt

70. David Guetta

71. Beyoncé

72. Timbaland

73. Justin Timberlake

74. Olivia Newton-John

75. Nicky Chinn

76. Leo Sayer

77. Alee Willis

78. Bob Ezrin

79. Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues

80. Dave Navarro

81. Tom Cochrane

82. Boston

83. Styx

84. Rihanna

85. Ariana Grande

86. Kendrick Lamar

87. Pat Benatar

88. Otis Redding

89. Jack Antonoff

90. Jimmy Iovine

91. Journey

92. Steve Winwood

93. Tom DeLonge

94. The Chainsmokers

95. Brendan O’Brien

96. Bernard Edwards

97. B-52s

98. Kaiser Chiefs

99. Mark Ronson

101. Nikki Sixx

102. Skrillex

103. Rick James

104. Korn

105. James Newton Howard

106. Sting

107. John Lee Hooker

108. Jason Aldean

109. Neil Diamond

110. Lionel Hampton

111. Thelonious Monk

112. Leonard Cohen

113. Martina McBride

114. The estate of Nat King Cole

115. Swedish House Mafia

116. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys catalog

117. Julian Casablancas

118. Tom Whitlock

119. Frank Zappa

120. Simple Minds

121. Jean-Michel Jarre

122. Matt Sorum

123. Brad Paisley

124. Lady A

125. Deryck Whibley

126. Chuck D of Public Enemy

127. Future

128. Avicii

129. Genesis’ Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford

130. Blake Shelton

131. Joey Ramone

132. Louis Prima

133. Huey Lewis and the News

134. Ashley Gorley

135. Harry Nilsson

136. Shannon Rubicam and George Merrill of Boy Meets Girl

137. Iggy Azalea

138. Peter Frampton

139. Keith Urban

140. Steve Lillywhite

141. Dr. Dre

142. Robbie Krieger and the estate of Ray Manzarek of The Doors

143. Yes

144. Dion

145. TMS

146. Stevie Van Zandt

147. Tobias Jesso Jr

148. Christopher Cross

149. Warren Cuccurullo

150. Metro Boomin

151. Juice WRLD

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.