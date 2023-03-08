Artists selling all, or even a portion, of their catalogs and publishing rights has become a recent occurrence, as several large-scale performers and bands have made massive deals.
The most recent, Metro Boomin, reportedly sold part of his for $70 million to Shamrock Capital — although not much is known about the deal’s specifics yet.
On the heels of the news, Uproxx has also explored why artists are selling their catalogs, for those who are interested in the aspects that lead to it.
Below, find a list of artists who have sold away the rights to their songs, according to research from A Journal Of Musical Things. Click the link in the performer’s name to find out the full details of their deal.
1. Bob Dylan
2. Neil Young
3. Stevie Nicks
4. Imagine Dragons
5. Whitney Houston
6. Chris Issak
7. Prince’s estate
8. Christine McVie
9. Trevor Rabin
10. The O’Jays
11. Tina Turner
12. The Weeknd
13. Drake
14. Justin Bieber
15. Bing Crosby
16. Gerry Goffin
17. Luther Vandross
18. Mike Scott of The Waterboys
19. Jeff Porcaro
20. Motley Crue
21. Jim Peterik
22. James Brown
23. Bruce Springsteen
24. ZZ Top
25. David Bowie
26. John Legend
27. Matt Redman
28. Nancy Wilson of Heart
29. Paul Rodgers
30. Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America
31. Kenny Chesney
32. Travis Tritt
33. Luis Fonsi
34. Murda Beatz
35. Def Leppard
36. Robbie Robertson of The Band
37. The estates of Layne Staley and Mike Starr of Alice In Chains
38. Alice in Chains’ music
39. David Crosby
40. Disturbed
41. The Killers
42. Lindsey Buckingham
43. Barry Manilow
44. Richie Sambora
45. Dave Stewart
46. Blondie
47. Chrissie Hynde
48. Air Supply
49. Culture Club
50. Devo
51. Jim Vallance
52. Ryan Tedder
53. Shakira
54. KT Tunstall
55. Mick Fleetwood
56. Ed Roland
57. Bob Rock
58. Sun Records
59. Massive Attack
60. Silverchair
61. Beach Boys
62. David Crosby
63. Glenn Tipton
64. Carole Bayer Sager
65. Linda Ronstadt
66. Paul Simon
67. Patrick Leonard
68. Red Hot Chili Peppers
69. Andrew Watt
70. David Guetta
71. Beyoncé
72. Timbaland
73. Justin Timberlake
74. Olivia Newton-John
75. Nicky Chinn
76. Leo Sayer
77. Alee Willis
78. Bob Ezrin
79. Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues
80. Dave Navarro
81. Tom Cochrane
82. Boston
83. Styx
84. Rihanna
85. Ariana Grande
86. Kendrick Lamar
87. Pat Benatar
88. Otis Redding
89. Jack Antonoff
90. Jimmy Iovine
91. Journey
92. Steve Winwood
93. Tom DeLonge
94. The Chainsmokers
95. Brendan O’Brien
96. Bernard Edwards
97. B-52s
98. Kaiser Chiefs
99. Mark Ronson
101. Nikki Sixx
102. Skrillex
103. Rick James
104. Korn
105. James Newton Howard
106. Sting
107. John Lee Hooker
108. Jason Aldean
109. Neil Diamond
110. Lionel Hampton
111. Thelonious Monk
112. Leonard Cohen
113. Martina McBride
114. The estate of Nat King Cole
115. Swedish House Mafia
116. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys catalog
117. Julian Casablancas
118. Tom Whitlock
119. Frank Zappa
120. Simple Minds
121. Jean-Michel Jarre
122. Matt Sorum
123. Brad Paisley
124. Lady A
125. Deryck Whibley
126. Chuck D of Public Enemy
127. Future
128. Avicii
129. Genesis’ Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford
130. Blake Shelton
131. Joey Ramone
132. Louis Prima
133. Huey Lewis and the News
134. Ashley Gorley
135. Harry Nilsson
136. Shannon Rubicam and George Merrill of Boy Meets Girl
137. Iggy Azalea
138. Peter Frampton
139. Keith Urban
140. Steve Lillywhite
141. Dr. Dre
142. Robbie Krieger and the estate of Ray Manzarek of The Doors
143. Yes
144. Dion
145. TMS
146. Stevie Van Zandt
147. Tobias Jesso Jr
148. Christopher Cross
149. Warren Cuccurullo
150. Metro Boomin
151. Juice WRLD
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.