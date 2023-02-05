Late rapper Juice WRLD‘s music catalog was reportedly sold to Opus Music Group, according to Billboard. A source reported to the magazine that his catalog was sold as part of a nine-figure deal last year. As part of the deal, Opus now owns 90% of Juice WRLD’s interest in master recording income and 90% of his share of publishing ownership.

The acquired catalog includes all Juice’s previously released albums, mixtapes, singles, and EPs, as well as “hundreds” of unreleased songs. Though, his labels, Grade A Productions and Interscope Records still own Juice’s master recordings.

Neither Juice WRLD’s representatives nor Opus Music Group has directly commented on the matter, however, Opus did issue a statement to the magazine.

“To represent the body of work of Juice Wrld – whose cultural significance and generational influence can’t be overstated – is an honor and a responsibility,” said Opus Music Group to Billboard.

Juice WRLD released two albums, 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance and 2019’s Death Race To Love before his untimely death, as well as a collaborative album with Future called WRLD On Drugs. Since his death in 2019, two posthumous albums, Legends Never Die and Fighting Demons have been released.

According to Opus’ website, the publishing firm also owns recordings by Maluma and Rauw Alejandro.