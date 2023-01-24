Justin Bieber has officially closed a deal to sell his entire publishing rights and royalties from his master recordings to Hipgnosis for around a whopping $200 million.

The purchase includes “290 titles in Bieber’s catalog released prior to Dec. 31, 2021,” according to Billboard — which spans from the start of his career until his last album, Justice.

“The impact of Justin Bieber on global culture over the last 14 years has truly been remarkable,” Hipgnosis’ founder Merck Mercuriadis shared in a statement. “At only 28 years of age, he is one of a handful of defining artists of the streaming era that has revitalized the entire music industry, taking a loyal and worldwide audience with him on a journey from teen phenomenon to culturally important artist.”

“This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70, such is the power of this incredible catalog that has almost 82 million monthly listeners and over 30 billion streams on Spotify alone,” he added. “Scooter Braun has helped him build a magnificent catalogue, and it’s a pleasure to welcome Justin and his incredible songs and recordings to the Hipgnosis family.”

Braun, Bieber’s manager, also chimed in about the massive deal. “When Justin made the decision to make a catalog deal we quickly found the best partner to preserve and grow this amazing legacy was Merck and Hipgnosis,” he said.

Last year, the Hipgnosis company obtained a significant amount of publishing rights of major musicians, including Justin Timberlake, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Nelly Furtado, Nile Rodgers, and Kenny Chesney.