Rapper Iggy Azalea joins the long list of recording artists to sell her music catalog to a private company. The musician quickly rose to prominence in 2014 with No. 1 single “Fancy” featuring Charli XCX. However, after finding herself in controversy and becoming a mother, late last year announced plans to retire.

The Australian native is canceling her retirement and is now looking for a fresh new start in her music career. The first part of her plan was the sell her master recordings and publishing catalog to private Atlanta-based investment firm Domain Capital for an unspecified amount, but one that’s reported to be in the eight-figure range.

According to Billboard, the will include 100 percent of existing catalog, including songs “Fancy,” “Black Widow” featuring Rita Ora, and her slice of “Problem” by Ariana Grande. The second part of her resurgence plan is to build out her record label, Bad Dream, where she will serve as the face while retain full ownership of her masters. Publishing will be split with Sony Music due to their existing administration deal.

The rapper took to Twitter to clap back at a user that previously stating that her “catalog was worthless” with two emojis.

