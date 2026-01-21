It took years, but ASAP Rocky’s new album Don’t Be Dumb is finally here. Furthermore, fans will soon be able to hear the project on the road, as Rocky just announced a massive world tour set to run from May to September.

It starts with a North American leg, which features stops at venues like the Chicago’s United Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and Houston’s Toyota Center. A UK and European run follows starting in August.

The general on-sale for tickets starts January 27 at 9 a.m. local time. More information about that and about the various pre-sales can be found on Rocky’s website.

Find the tour dates below.