It took years, but ASAP Rocky’s new album Don’t Be Dumb is finally here. Furthermore, fans will soon be able to hear the project on the road, as Rocky just announced a massive world tour set to run from May to September.
It starts with a North American leg, which features stops at venues like the Chicago’s United Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and Houston’s Toyota Center. A UK and European run follows starting in August.
The general on-sale for tickets starts January 27 at 9 a.m. local time. More information about that and about the various pre-sales can be found on Rocky’s website.
Find the tour dates below.
ASAP Rocky’s 2026 Tour Dates: Don’t Be Dumb World Tour
05/27 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
05/31 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
06/07 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball
06/08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/14 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/15 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/18 — Dallas, TX. @ American Airlines Center
06/19 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/20 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
06/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
06/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
06/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
06/30 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
07/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
07/04 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
07/08 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/11 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/25 — Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena
08/27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
08/30 — London, UK @ O2 Arena
09/02 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
09/04 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
09/05 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
09/08 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
09/10 — Milan, Italy @ I-DAYS
09/11 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
09/13 — Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena
09/16 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
09/18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
09/20 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
09/21 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
09/24 — Riga, Latvia @ Xiaomi Arena
09/25 — Kaunas, Lithuania @ Zalgiris Arena
09/28 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
09/30 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
ASAP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb Album Cover Artwork
ASAP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb Tracklist
1. “Order of Protection”
2. “Helicopter$”
3. “Interrogation (Skit)”
4. “Stole Ya Flow”
5. “Stay Here”
6. “Playa”
7. “Trespass”
8. “Stop Snitching”
9. “STFU”
10. “Punk Rocky”
11. “Air Force (Black DeMarco)”
12. “Whiskey (I’m Not Resisting)”
13. “Robbery”
14. “Don’t Be Dumb / Trip Baby”
15. “The End”
Don’t Be Dumb is out now via AWGE/A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records. Find more information here.