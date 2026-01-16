At long last, after years of teasing and delays, ASAP Rocky has dropped his new album, Don’t Be Dumb. Quickly, a standout track is “Stole Ya Flow,” due to lyrics that seem to be dissing Drake.

Relevant lyrics include, “First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ b*tch,” in reference to Drake’s rumored fling with Rocky’s now-partner Rihanna, as well as, “n****s gettin’ BBLs, lucky we don’t body shame,” a nod to Drake’s supposed enhancement surgeries. Later, he references his former friendship with Drake and the rapper’s son, saying, “First you was my bro, p*ssy n**** switched / Turned into a opp, f*ck his block, he a b*tch, boy / Might pull up to yo’ crib, spin it like the rent, uh / Spend it like the time that you ain’t spendin’ with yo’ kids.”

Rocky essentially confirmed the speculation in an interview on New York Times‘ Popcast. When a host said of “Stole Ya Flow” that “the internet is going to decide who you’re talking about,” Rocky interjected, “I think we all know.” Rocky was then asked why his relationship with Drake soured and he said, “I don’t know, I just started just seeing people who started out as friends become foes. Seemed like they was unhappy for you and started sending shots. I think that’s what led to any of our misunderstandings or whatever the case is. It really ain’t smoke.”

Listen to “Stole Ya Flow” above.