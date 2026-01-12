ASAP Rocky Unveils His Chaotic And Impressive New ‘Helicopter’ Video

It has been a long time coming for ASAP Rocky’s new album Don’t Be Dumb. It was supposedly finished in 2022. Then there was delay after delay after delay. Finally, though, it’s coming: The project is set to drop this Friday, January 16.

That’s just days away, but before the release, Rocky has hyped it up today (January 12) with a new song, “Helicopter,” and a video for the track. The video is a winner, a rapid-fire and surreal look at various scenes during a riot. Throughout, Rocky raps the song as he practices boxing, flies in a helicopter, and gets into fights. The whole thing is edited in a smooth style with extended shots that must have taken forever to put together in post-production.

Tim Burton previously offered a statement about working on the project with Rocky, saying, “I loved working with an artist like Rocky — it was a great collaboration. He spoke to me about his alter egos and I just drew my interpretations of them. He told me he wanted to make being a dad cool again, which was beautiful, even though I’ve never been able to achieve that myself.”

Watch the “Helicopter” video above.

Don’t Be Dumb is out 1/16 via A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records. Find more information here.