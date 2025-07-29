A new documentary film, Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, is coming to the Toronto Film Festival to detail one of Canadian TV’s true gems. While the young adult primetime soap was pivotal in bringing some truly important storylines and topics to national TV both in Canada and here in the States, many remember it for being the career launching pad for one of the Great White North’s biggest exports: Drake.

According to Billboard and the film’s synopsis for TIFF, the megastar wasn’t too big to humbly reflect on his cable TV beginnings for the documentary, which will “delve deep into all things Degrassi in this engaging history of the Canadian show that changed teen TV.”

Drake hasn’t shied away from referencing his start, staging at “class reunion” in his 2018 video for “I’m Upset,” and sharing the stage with his character Jimmy via hologram (complete with signature wheelchair) at his 2023 Apollo Theater Show. Meanwhile, in 2021, one of the show’s writers revealed that Drake didn’t love one of the storylines for his character, which saw him confined to a wheelchair for much of his run as part of the cast.

Meanwhile, Drake himself has been working on a new solo album, while his lawsuit against Universal Music Group inexplicably continues.