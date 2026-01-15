At last, Don’t Be Dumb is finally coming: ASAP Rocky’s long-awaited album is set to drop tomorrow, January 16. As the days remaining turn into hours, Rocky has pulled back the curtain by revealing the tracklist.

He also shared the list of features (but not who appears on what track). The lineup is an eclectic mix, featuring Tyler, The Creator; Westside Gunn; Doechii; Brent Faiyaz; Thundercat; Gorillaz; BossMan Dlow; will.i.am; Danny Elfman; Jon Batiste; Slay Squad, and Jessica Pratt.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Rocky spoke about how his mother wanted him to start a relationship with Rihanna, saying, “My mother used to say sh*t like, ‘I know you like this girl that you with right now’ — I ain’t gon’ say no names — ‘but I want you with RiRi.’ It’s like, ‘Ma, why you keep saying that? That girl don’t even want me like that.’ […] Mothers know best. I’m thankful that [Rihanna] was put in my life at that time because any time prior to that I don’t think I was ready for something like that. I don’t think she was either.”

Find the Don’t Be Dumb cover art and tracklist below.