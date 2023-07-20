Is ASAP Rocky’s ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Coming Out Soon?

Fans have been impatiently waiting for the follow-up to ASAP Rocky’s 2018 album, Testing. For the past five years, Rocky’s been more occupied with a variety of ups and downs, from his incarceration in Sweden to becoming a father thanks to Rihanna (with whom he might be married, judging from some of his recent comments and his new song “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)“).

That doesn’t mean he hasn’t been working on it; late last year, he noted that the upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, has heavy input from Metro Boomin — and that it’s been “finished” since December. Of course, once an album is done, there’s still lots of work to do, from plotting out music video releases and brand partnerships to routing tours, but with multiple singles, including “Riot” and “Same Problems” out, you can’t blame fans for believing the album should be on its way any day now.

Rocky certainly fueled those rumors in a new interview with Complex, blaming delays on leakers and revealing a laundry list of producers that includes Hitkidd, Madlib, Mike Dean, Swedish House Mafia, The Alchemist, and Tyler The Creator, in addition to Rocky himself. As far as when the album is due, Rocky said, “These dummies got to stop leaking sh*t. Every time, we have to go back to the drawing board. But right now, I think it’s in a place where we tightened it up and we really can’t make or break anything right now… it’s time to start rolling out the project.”