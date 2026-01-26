Don’t Be Dumb is ASAP Rocky’s first new album in nearly ten years, since 2018’s Testing. Now, it’s his first chart-topping album in over a decade: On the new Billboard 200 chart dated January 31, Don’t Be Dumb debuts at No. 1.
This is thanks to 123,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States during the week ending January 22. It’s his third album to debut at No. 1, following AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP in 2015 and LONG.LIVE.A$AP in 2013.
Rihanna is pretty pumped about it, writing on X, “Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!”
Check out the Don’t Be Dumb cover art and tracklist below, along with Rocky’s upcoming tour dates.
ASAP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb Album Cover Artwork
ASAP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb Tracklist
1. “Order of Protection”
2. “Helicopter$”
3. “Interrogation (Skit)”
4. “Stole Ya Flow”
5. “Stay Here”
6. “Playa”
7. “Trespass”
8. “Stop Snitching”
9. “STFU”
10. “Punk Rocky”
11. “Air Force (Black DeMarco)”
12. “Whiskey (I’m Not Resisting)”
13. “Robbery”
14. “Don’t Be Dumb / Trip Baby”
15. “The End”
ASAP Rocky’s 2026 Tour Dates: Don’t Be Dumb World Tour
05/27 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
05/31 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
06/07 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball
06/08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/14 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/15 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/18 — Dallas, TX. @ American Airlines Center
06/19 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/20 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
06/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
06/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
06/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
06/30 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
07/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
07/04 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
07/08 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/11 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/25 — Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena
08/27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
08/30 — London, UK @ O2 Arena
09/02 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
09/04 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
09/05 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
09/08 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
09/10 — Milan, Italy @ I-DAYS
09/11 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
09/13 — Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena
09/16 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
09/18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
09/20 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
09/21 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
09/24 — Riga, Latvia @ Xiaomi Arena
09/25 — Kaunas, Lithuania @ Zalgiris Arena
09/28 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
09/30 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
Don’t Be Dumb is out now via AWGE/A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records. Find more information here.