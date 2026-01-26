Don’t Be Dumb is ASAP Rocky’s first new album in nearly ten years, since 2018’s Testing. Now, it’s his first chart-topping album in over a decade: On the new Billboard 200 chart dated January 31, Don’t Be Dumb debuts at No. 1.

This is thanks to 123,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States during the week ending January 22. It’s his third album to debut at No. 1, following AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP in 2015 and LONG.LIVE.A$AP in 2013.

Rihanna is pretty pumped about it, writing on X, “Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!”

Check out the Don’t Be Dumb cover art and tracklist below, along with Rocky’s upcoming tour dates.