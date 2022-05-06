Rihanna and ASAP Rocky sparked rumors of engagement following the latter’s new video for “D.M.B.,” in which Rihanna stars. In the video, which is subtitled as “A ghetto love tale.” the two are wearing grills on their teeth; Rocky’s reads “Marry Me?” and Rihanna’s reads “I Do?” The video ends with them getting married, however, the two maintain that this is simply part of the video.

Despite much speculation of their engagement or even a secret wedding, a source close to the couple told TMZ that the grills and the wedding were “just done for fun.”

The couple are expecting a child together, with a due date rapidly approaching. As for a baby shower, Rihanna and Rocky recently held a “rave shower” after the former previously told Vogue that she wants “no brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing”

“I mean it’s lit for a lot of people,” she continued. “I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself—it’s just not right for me. Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me.”

Check out the video for “D.M.B.” above.