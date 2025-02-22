Asap Rocky’s post-assault trial acquittal celebration continues. Yesterday (February 21), the “Tailor Swif” rapper’s latest fashionable gig was revealed to fans.

In an official Instagram post (viewable here), luxury eyeglass and sunglass brand Ray-Ban announced Asap Rocky to be its inaugural Creative Director.

“Introducing A$AP ROCKY as the first Creative Director for Ray-Ban,” wrote the company.

To echo the new chapter in the company’s journey, Ray-Ban’s president Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio issued a statement. “Today, we are welcoming A$AP Rocky into our family; he’s a visionary artist and creator,” he wrote. “His ability to push the boundaries of the diverse worlds he explores, aligns with the Ray-Ban DNA. We are reinforcing the brand’s values of innovation, pioneering spirit, and courage. Let the future begin!”

Supporters of the brand expressed their excitement with what’s to come with the collaboration. Many even joked about the timing of Ray-Ban’s announcement.

“Ray-Ban knew he was being framed the whole time,” joked one user.

“Framed by Rocky 😎💥,” penned another.

“[His] court glasses were Ray-Bans… him & Robyn are money magnets,” chimed another.

“The way the universe is on asap rocky’s back [right now] is insaneeeee. so many Ws,” added another.

Asap Rocky has not shared his forthcoming plans for the company, but fans are lining up to spend their money.