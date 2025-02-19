ASAP Rocky Has Been Found Not Guilty In His Felony Assault Trial

Asap Rocky’s legal fate has been decided by a jury of his peers. Today (February 18), the “Tailor Swift” rapper received the verdict in his felony assault trial.

As read by the juror foreperson, Asap Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) was found not guilty of assaulting former friend Terell Ephron (professionally known as Asap Relli).

Rocky was formally charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm following a confrontation with Ephron back in November 2021. Initially, reports claimed that if Rocky was found guilty, he could face up to 24 years behind bars. However, during the trial prosecutors revealed they would only pursue 8 years shortly after Rocky supposedly rejected a plea deal.

Following the verdict, Asap Rocky made a statement (viewable here) front of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California. “We wanna thank God first,” he said. “I really want to thank the jury for making the right decision. I’m just so thankful. This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years. But I am thankful nonetheless.”

Although the felony assault case has officially concluded, Rocky and Tacopina are reportedly still waiting to go up against the civil defamation lawsuit filed by Ephron.

A trial date for the defamation case has seemingly not been assigned just yet.