On one of his famed songs, Jay-Z claims to have 99 problems. But recent filings show that ligation issues do not fit the bill.
Last week, a sexual assault lawsuit against the “Encore” rapper was voluntarily dropped. However, a viral rumor suggests Jay-Z and Beyoncé could be preparing to face off against Asap Rocky and Rihanna in a court of law.
Are Jay-Z And Beyoncé Suing Rihanna And ASAP Rocky?
On February 23, a screenshot of two pending lawsuit in the Virgin Islands District Court quickly gained steam on X (formerly Twitter). The graphic outline (viewable here), suggests that Jay-Z is tied up in a case against Asap Rocky. While Beyoncé and Rihanna are duking it out in a separate matter. However, a new post from Jay-Z’s Roc Nation on X seems to dubbed the viral rumor.
“Don’t be dumb,” wrote the company.
Although Roc Nation did not overwrite deny the reports, their clever mention of Asap Rocky’s forthcoming album title suggests that the famous couples are still in good standings.
As of today (February 23), Rihanna remains on the Roc Nation’s management talent and musical distribution roster. Both Asap Rocky and Rihanna can be found on Roc Nation’s client page here.