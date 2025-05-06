Today (May 5) Rihanna had a special announcement to make–and no it does not involve new music. But there is another date fans of the “Lift Me Up” singer are sure to be tuned in for–a baby delivery date.

With all eyes on the 2025 Met Gala, fashion lovers expected a glamorous blue carpet look from Rihanna. However, even in a basic long sleeve and lightweight jersey shirt she made a bold statement. In a casual photoshoot with Miles Diggs shared on Instagram (viewable here), Rihanna revealed she and partner ASAP Rocky are expecting baby number 3.

“Chance of Showers ☔️ @badgalriri,” read the post’s caption.

As ASAP Rocky worked the Met Gala’s blue carpet, as a co-chair, fans wondered why Rihanna was not by his side as usual. Well, that was until images of the recording artist attempting to cover up her baby bump outside of a New York City hotel were shared online.

So later in the night as ASAP Rocky spoke with reporters he hinted at the joyful news. When asked by Essence what Rihanna would show up in her replied: “I don’t know. Whatever will cover up her baby hump, you dig?”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky already share two young sons RZA (2) and Riot (21 months). Still, the entertainers have continuously expressed interest in expanding their family. So, it turns out the bundle Rihanna was ready to share with the world was another bouncing baby and not new music.