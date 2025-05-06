Here Are The Best Music Looks Of The 2025 Met Gala

Today (May 5) is the biggest night in fashion. But no Met Gala would be complete without appearances from a dozen or so music superstars. Longer before the actual 2025 Met Gala carpet began, musicians ASAP Rocky and Pharrell Williams were sure to insert their influences behind-the-scenes as co-chairs.

Over on the red carpet several musicians made a grand statement. First off, living legend Diana Ross made a surprise appearance shocking everyone including herself. Her last cameo at the Met Gala was in 2003, but Ross proclaimed the historical context of the evening and her son, actor Evan Ross’ persistence encouraged her to drop in for a grand entrance. Next, Future debuted a new look, cutting his signature luscious dreadlocks in exchange for a blonde curly Afro. Nearly all the members of Blackpink (everyone except Jisoo) were able to strut their stuff. Despite past visa issues (related to her previously scheduled performances), FKA Twigs was able to attend the coveted event. Elsewhere in New York City, Rihanna showed off her baby bump.

But on the blue carpet bordered with fresh flowers, many recording artists truly embodied the theme, “Tailored for You,” with dozens focusing on the examination of Black dandyism. Continue below to view some of our favorite looks of musicians at the 2025 Met Gala.