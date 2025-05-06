Here Are The Best Music Looks Of The 2025 Met Gala

Today (May 5) is the biggest night in fashion. But no Met Gala would be complete without appearances from a dozen or so music superstars. Longer before the actual 2025 Met Gala carpet began, musicians ASAP Rocky and Pharrell Williams were sure to insert their influences behind-the-scenes as co-chairs.
Over on the red carpet several musicians made a grand statement. First off, living legend Diana Ross made a surprise appearance shocking everyone including herself. Her last cameo at the Met Gala was in 2003, but Ross proclaimed the historical context of the evening and her son, actor Evan Ross’ persistence encouraged her to drop in for a grand entrance. Next, Future debuted a new look, cutting his signature luscious dreadlocks in exchange for a blonde curly Afro. Nearly all the members of Blackpink (everyone except Jisoo) were able to strut their stuff. Despite past visa issues (related to her previously scheduled performances), FKA Twigs was able to attend the coveted event. Elsewhere in New York City, Rihanna showed off her baby bump.
But on the blue carpet bordered with fresh flowers, many recording artists truly embodied the theme, “Tailored for You,” with dozens focusing on the examination of Black dandyism. Continue below to view some of our favorite looks of musicians at the 2025 Met Gala.
ASAP Rocky
As a co-chair ASAP Rocky tapped into is Harlem roots by amplifying the historical context of Black dandyism in wearing a custom look by his own brand, AWGE.
Bad Bunny
Since Bad Bunny could not bring the Met Gala to Puerto Rico. He brought Puerto Rico to the Met. Yes Bunny’s Prada suit was immaculately tailored, but the way in which the look is accessorized (with a modernized pava hat) delivered a cultural spin to land a spot on any best dressed list.
Doechii
Doechii was an absolute doll during Paris Fashion Week 2025, so the bar was set high for her Met Gala debut. Still, the Grammy Award-winning managed to far exceed supporters’ expectation. Dressed in a custom monogrammed Louis Vuitton suit by Pharrell Williams, it is clear Doechii understood the assignment.
Doja Cat
Always the corky one, Doja Cat took the theme to a NSFW level. Dressed in a Marc Jacobs blazer-bodysuit with Swarovski crystal embroidered pinstripe and ocelot printed velvet bodice, Doja described her inspiration for the look as a madam of Harlem’s early days.
Jennie
Blackpink’s Jennie focused her look on the iconic fashion house Chanel’s signature looks.
Teyana Taylor
As a Harlemite, this year’s theme was tailor-made for Teyana Taylor. Despite hitting the blue carpet early, draped in a look co-designed with Oscar Award-winning costume design Ruth E. Carter, Taylor left a lasting impression throughout the night. Even as she interviewed other guests, many couldn’t help but ask her about the many layers of symbolism strategically placed across her garment.