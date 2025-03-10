Rihanna Fenty Puma April 2024
Of Course Rihanna Wore Pearls And Sunglasses While Giving Birth To Her Children, Newly Shared Photos Reveal

It was International Women’s Day over the weekend, on March 8. To celebrate, Rihanna hopped on social media and shared photos from two of the most special moments of her life: The births of her and ASAP Rocky’s sons.

The post is captioned:

“by far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay

1- RZA
2- Riot Rose

And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

As Rihanna indicated, the first photo is of her getting some post-birth skin-to-skin time with RZA Athelston Mayers, who’s laying on his mom’s chest, near her jewelry-adorned neck. The second photo is of Rih and Riot Rose Mayers, enjoying an intimate moment looks up at the camera from behind her pink-framed sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is starring in the upcoming Smurfs movie, and it sounds like it’s one RZA and Riot will watch at some point: Rihanna previously said, “Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me. I’m usually front and center with everything with my likeness […] but this was fun. I got to imagine, I got to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester, and be a blue badass. I hope this gives me a little bit of cool points with my kids one day.”

