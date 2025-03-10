It was International Women’s Day over the weekend, on March 8. To celebrate, Rihanna hopped on social media and shared photos from two of the most special moments of her life: The births of her and ASAP Rocky’s sons.

The post is captioned:

“by far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay 1- RZA

2- Riot Rose And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

As Rihanna indicated, the first photo is of her getting some post-birth skin-to-skin time with RZA Athelston Mayers, who’s laying on his mom’s chest, near her jewelry-adorned neck. The second photo is of Rih and Riot Rose Mayers, enjoying an intimate moment looks up at the camera from behind her pink-framed sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is starring in the upcoming Smurfs movie, and it sounds like it’s one RZA and Riot will watch at some point: Rihanna previously said, “Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me. I’m usually front and center with everything with my likeness […] but this was fun. I got to imagine, I got to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester, and be a blue badass. I hope this gives me a little bit of cool points with my kids one day.”